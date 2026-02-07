Thailand’s Prime Ministerial Candidates Face High-Stakes Search for 'Economic Tsar'

As public debt nears the 70% limit, the choice of Finance Minister will determine if Thailand can avert a sovereign credit rating downgrade post-election.

With the general election set for 8 February, Thailand’s political leaders are locked in a critical search for a Finance Minister capable of navigating a brewing fiscal storm.

The appointment is seen as a "make-or-break" decision for the next administration, as the kingdom grapples with stagnant growth and a precarious sovereign credit rating.

The economic backdrop is sobering. Following a difficult 2025, during which both Moody’s and Fitch Ratings shifted Thailand’s outlook to 'Negative', the incoming 'Chancellor' must convince global agencies that the nation can manage its ballooning debt.

Public debt is now hovering near the 70% of GDP statutory ceiling, leaving the next government with almost no fiscal "wiggle room" for populist spending.

