Major Quake Strikes Off Sumatra Coast as Myanmar Continues to Tremble

Seismic monitors detected an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 south of Sumatra, Indonesia, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Thai authorities have confirmed that the powerful tremor poses no threat to Thailand.
Concurrently, neighbouring Myanmar has been experiencing a series of continuous, albeit minor, earthquakes throughout the past 24 hours.
According to the Earthquake Monitoring Division of the Meteorological Department, the magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred at 02:52 AM local time today (May 23).
Its epicentre was located at -4.01 latitude, 102.32 longitude, at a depth of 55 kilometres, approximately 1,986 kilometres from Bangkok. Officials have definitively stated that this event will not affect Thailand.
Meanwhile, Myanmar has seen persistent seismic activity over the last day.
The majority of these incidents have been small to moderate in magnitude, characterised by shallow epicentres. This shallow depth can lead to noticeable shaking in the immediate vicinity of the quakes.
Data from the Meteorological Department reveals several individual tremors recorded in Myanmar on Friday :
The recorded magnitudes for these Myanmar earthquakes primarily fall between 1.6 and 3.6, classifying them as small to moderate tremors.
Earthquakes of this scale do not typically cause severe damage to buildings or infrastructure.
A significant observation is the shallow depth of most epicentres, generally around 10 kilometres, with one even occurring at just 1 kilometre.
This is a critical factor, as shallower earthquakes are more likely to produce perceptible shaking compared to quakes of comparable magnitude originating at greater depths.
Therefore, despite the generally non-severe nature of the Myanmar earthquakes, residents in nearby regions are advised to remain informed by official agencies and to stay prepared for any unforeseen circumstances, ensuring their safety.