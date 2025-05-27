Vietnam Assembly debates ending death penalty for drug transport

This offence, as part of a draft amendment to the Penal Code, is one of eight crimes for which the Government has proposed eliminating capital punishment and replacing it with life imprisonment without any chance of sentence reduction.

The other crimes include national security offences such as subversive activities, espionage, and sabotage, as well as serious economic and social crimes like embezzlement, bribery and the production or trade of counterfeit medicines.

During the discussion, Deputy Nguyen Thi Thu Nguyet from Dak Lak Province said she supported replacing the death penalty with life imprisonment without parole, calling it a necessary move aligned with international trends and the direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee.

However, she urged a thorough and cautious approach to reviewing the proposal, especially regarding drug transport crimes.

She said, despite the current application of the death penalty for drug-related offences, the number of cases involving the trafficking, sale, and manufacture of narcotics in Vietnam continued to rise. The offenders, she noted, had become increasingly reckless and dangerous, resulting in the deaths of numerous law enforcement officers.