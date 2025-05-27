Vietnamese woman wanted by Interpol for massive cryptocurrency scam arrested in Bangkok

A 30-year-old Vietnamese woman wanted by Interpol for her involvement in a massive cryptocurrency scam has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ngo Thi Theu, known as “Madam Ngo,” is accused of playing a key role in an investment fraud that deceived over 2,600 victims, resulting in losses totalling approximately US$300 million.

Police from the Thai Crime Suppression Division (CSD) arrested the 30-year-old woman at a hotel in the Klong Tan Nuea area last Friday.

She was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice and a warrant issued by Vietnamese authorities for concealing criminal activities.

Vietnamese officials have identified Theu as a key figure in a network that lured people into investing in bogus cryptocurrency and foreign exchange trading platforms.

The group promised enticing monthly returns of 20-30 per cent, leveraging the influence of celebrities and social media figures to gain credibility and attract unsuspecting investors.

Their tactics included hosting seminars and advertising what they claimed were low-risk, high-return opportunities.

Participants were encouraged to recruit others, earning commissions in a structure reminiscent of a pyramid scheme.

Initially, early investors could withdraw small profits, which built trust, but communication would be cut off after larger sums were deposited.