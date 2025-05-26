France, Vietnam set to sign dozens of deals as Macron visits Hanoi

Accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, Macron is expected to oversee the signing of dozens of agreements across a range of strategic sectors—defence, energy, aviation, research, rail, renewables, and satellites—as France seeks to strengthen its foothold in Southeast Asia amid rising global trade tensions.
The visit, part of a broader tour through Indonesia and Singapore, comes at a critical time for both France and Vietnam. Macron’s arrival in Hanoi follows US President Donald Trump's threat to impose 50% tariffs on European Union goods starting in June, as well as pressure on Vietnam to increase imports of American products to avoid 46% duties on its exports to the US.
Airbus Lands VietJet Deal Amid US-Vietnam Trade Talks
The high-profile visit bore immediate fruit on Monday, as Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet signed a deal with Airbus for an additional 20 A330neo wide-body jets, doubling a previous agreement made last year. The deal was formalised by VietJet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus executive Wouter van Wersch in a ceremony coinciding with Macron’s presence in Hanoi.
“This new order will support VietJet’s strategic expansion over the next decade,” the airline said in a statement, hinting at increased long-haul services, possibly to Europe, as part of its growing Asia-Pacific network.
The agreement brings VietJet’s total commitment to 40 A330neo aircraft. Airbus, already a dominant player in Vietnam’s aviation sector with its jets comprising 86% of the country’s commercial fleet, is seeking to protect its market share as Vietnam simultaneously courts Boeing to ease trade tensions with Washington.
EU Urges Caution as Vietnam Balances US Demands
European officials have expressed concern that Vietnam’s efforts to appease the US, including a potential order of over 250 Boeing planes by VietJet and national carrier Vietnam Airlines, could come at Europe’s expense. Ahead of Macron’s visit, EU diplomats in Hanoi warned Vietnam not to make concessions to the US that could undermine its relationship with the EU, which has a free trade agreement with Vietnam and serves as a major market for Vietnamese exports.
“It’s important Vietnam does not make decisions that hurt European interests,” one EU official told Reuters.
It remains unclear whether Macron will publicly raise these concerns during his meetings with Vietnamese leadership, as the tone of his messaging could depend on the success and scope of the deals concluded during the visit.
France Positions Itself as a Reliable, Rules-Based Partner
Macron, who will later attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s top defence summit, has positioned France and the EU as champions of rules-based international cooperation, in contrast to what he described as “coercive or predatory” approaches from other global powers, notably the US and China.
“I am here to strengthen our ties in defence, innovation, the energy transition, and cultural exchange,” Macron wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “France is a reliable partner—one that believes in dialogue and cooperation.”
Strategic Stakes for Vietnam and France
Vietnam, whose economy remains heavily export-dependent, is caught in a delicate balancing act between its relationships with both the United States and Europe. With rising geopolitical uncertainty and the threat of tariffs looming, the outcomes of Macron’s visit may carry significant implications for trade dynamics, foreign investment, and strategic partnerships in the region.
The agreements signed during Macron’s stay will be closely watched as indicators of France’s long-term commitment to Vietnam and Southeast Asia—and of Vietnam’s ability to maintain economic flexibility without alienating key partners.
Reuters