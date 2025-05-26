France, Vietnam set to sign dozens of deals as Macron visits Hanoi

Accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, Macron is expected to oversee the signing of dozens of agreements across a range of strategic sectors—defence, energy, aviation, research, rail, renewables, and satellites—as France seeks to strengthen its foothold in Southeast Asia amid rising global trade tensions.

The visit, part of a broader tour through Indonesia and Singapore, comes at a critical time for both France and Vietnam. Macron’s arrival in Hanoi follows US President Donald Trump's threat to impose 50% tariffs on European Union goods starting in June, as well as pressure on Vietnam to increase imports of American products to avoid 46% duties on its exports to the US.

Airbus Lands VietJet Deal Amid US-Vietnam Trade Talks

The high-profile visit bore immediate fruit on Monday, as Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet signed a deal with Airbus for an additional 20 A330neo wide-body jets, doubling a previous agreement made last year. The deal was formalised by VietJet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Airbus executive Wouter van Wersch in a ceremony coinciding with Macron’s presence in Hanoi.

“This new order will support VietJet’s strategic expansion over the next decade,” the airline said in a statement, hinting at increased long-haul services, possibly to Europe, as part of its growing Asia-Pacific network.