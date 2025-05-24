Thailand a promising market for Vietnamese exports: conference

With over 70 million people with growing purchasing power, Thailand is a promising market for exports, but to succeed, Vietnamese businesses must improve product quality, understand consumer trends and develop long-term strategies, a conference heard in HCM City on Thursday.

Speaking at the conference, Ho Thi Quyen, deputy director of the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC), highlighted the robust growth in economic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, which form a crucial pillar of their strategic partnership.

Thanks to geographic proximity and strong transport links via the East–West and Southern Economic Corridors, the two countries have bolstered trade, investment and logistics ties.

“Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, while Vietnam is Thailand’s second largest,” Quyen said.

Trade agreements such as the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership have helped reduce tariffs, while enabling businesses on both sides to build supply and production chains and expand into third countries.

The recent upgrade of Vietnam–Thailand ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership marks a new phase of collaboration, she said.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$20.26 billion after increasing by 6.36 %.

Vietnam exported $7.81 billion worth of mostly mobile phones, machinery, electronics, and agricultural products.