Cabinet approves THB 157bn budget to boost economy 

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new economic stimulus plan under a budget framework of 157 billion baht, as proposed by the Finance Ministry following the decision made at the meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee on Monday (May 19).

According to government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub, the plan covers infrastructure for water management and transportation, tourism development, mitigating export impacts and enhancing productivity, community economy support, and more.

Its goal is to inject funds into the economy to preserve employment and lay a foundation for growth. The funding comes from the 2025 fiscal year’s annual budget, specifically the central contingency fund for economic stimulus and strengthening the economic system, he said.