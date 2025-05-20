Cabinet approves fiscal 2026 budget bill allocating 3.78tn baht spending

TUESDAY, MAY 20, 2025

Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget bill for fiscal 2026, set for parliamentary reading late May and final deliberation in October.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill allocating a budget for government spending worth 3.78 trillion baht for fiscal year 2026, the government spokesman said.

After the Cabinet’s approval, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said the bill would be tabled to the House for its first reading during an extraordinary parliamentary session on 28, 29 and 30 May.

The bill is expected to be deliberated in its second and third readings in October, Jirayu added.

The bill, proposed by the Budget Bureau, allocates government spending as follows:

  • Central emergency budget: 632.968 billion baht
  • Expenditures of government agencies: 1.408 trillion baht
  • Expenditures for integrated projects: 98.767 billion baht
  • Personnel expenditures: 820.767 billion baht
  • Expenditures for revolving funds: 274.576 billion baht
  • Debt repayment expenditures: 421.864 billion baht
  • For settling treasury balance: 123.541 billion baht

The spokesman said the prepared budget could be categorised according to six strategic purposes as follows:

  • Security: 415.327 billion baht
  • Competitiveness: 394.611 billion baht
  • Human resources development: 604.927 billion baht
  • Social equality and opportunity: 942.709 billion baht
  • Quality of life development based on an environmentally friendly approach: 147.216 billion baht
  • Public sector reform and development: 605.441 billion baht
     
