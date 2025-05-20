Cabinet approves fiscal 2026 budget bill allocating 3.78tn baht spending

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill allocating a budget for government spending worth 3.78 trillion baht for fiscal year 2026, the government spokesman said.

After the Cabinet’s approval, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said the bill would be tabled to the House for its first reading during an extraordinary parliamentary session on 28, 29 and 30 May.

The bill is expected to be deliberated in its second and third readings in October, Jirayu added.