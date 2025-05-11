Thai ice cream exports surge, leading Asia and climbing global ranks

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced that Thai ice cream has emerged as a standout product on the global stage, gaining popularity among consumers of all ages, especially during the summer months.
Despite global trade challenges, Thailand’s ice cream exports have shown consistent growth and strong adaptability, securing the country’s position as Asia’s No. 1 ice cream exporter and No. 4 globally, behind the EU, the US, and the UK.
Between 2020 and 2024, Thailand exported an average of US$106 million worth of ice cream annually, with an average growth rate of 11% per year. In the first two months of 2025 (January–February), exports reached US$22 million, up 3% from the same period last year.
A key driver of this export success is Thailand’s network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), which help eliminate tariff barriers and expand market access. Thailand currently has 14 FTAs with 18 countries, including ASEAN, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Peru, Chile, and Hong Kong.
Of these, 17 countries now offer tariff-free access for Thai ice cream products, with Japan being the only exception, maintaining an import tax of 21–29.8%.
In the first two months of 2025, ice cream exports to FTA partner countries totaled US$20 million, accounting for 87% of all Thai ice cream exports—an increase of 4%. Notably, ASEAN remains the largest export market, growing 9%, with specific surges in:
Malaysia: +9%
Philippines: +70%
Vietnam: +41%
South Korea: +9%
Australia: +32%
Hong Kong: +116%
Japan: +827%
Looking ahead, Anukool expressed confidence in the long-term growth of Thailand’s ice cream industry, citing the country’s strong production capacity, access to quality raw materials, and competitive advantages from FTA benefits.
These factors position Thailand to become Asia’s regional hub for ice cream production and exports. Many of the world’s leading ice cream manufacturers have already invested in Thailand for this purpose.