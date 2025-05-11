Thai ice cream exports surge, leading Asia and climbing global ranks

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, announced that Thai ice cream has emerged as a standout product on the global stage, gaining popularity among consumers of all ages, especially during the summer months.

Despite global trade challenges, Thailand’s ice cream exports have shown consistent growth and strong adaptability, securing the country’s position as Asia’s No. 1 ice cream exporter and No. 4 globally, behind the EU, the US, and the UK.

Between 2020 and 2024, Thailand exported an average of US$106 million worth of ice cream annually, with an average growth rate of 11% per year. In the first two months of 2025 (January–February), exports reached US$22 million, up 3% from the same period last year.