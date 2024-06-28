Thai café’s ‘monitor lizard’ popsicle a sweet, crunchy delight

In Thailand, monitor lizards are protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act, and violators could face up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 1 million baht in fines. Four species of the reptile can be found in the country, namely varanus nebulosus, varanus salvator, varanus rudicollis and varanus dumerilii.

This reptile is so iconic that even Hollywood star Russell Crowe posted a video clip with a monitor lizard during his visit to Bangkok in October 2021, calling it his “buddy”.

The monitor lizard popsicle is not just a treat for the tastebuds but also a testament to Thailand’s vibrant culinary creativity and love for its natural heritage.