Thai café’s ‘monitor lizard’ popsicle a sweet, crunchy delight

In a bizarre yet tantalising twist, an ice popsicle inspired by Thailand’s iconic monitor lizard has taken the internet by storm.
Created by Sai Sook Khao Yai Wildlife Learning Ground & Local Treats, a cafe in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, the peculiar treat named “I’m Here”, mimics the lizard’s distinctive appearance with homemade caramel and sesame “skin”. The name is a phonetic derivation from the Thai slang for the lizard.
The café proudly boasts of a meticulous process involving the blending of black and white sesame for a perfect mix of crunchiness and sweetness. A bite reveals a creamy concoction of caramel, cream, cheese and milk, offering a silky, decadent flavour. They’ve even included honeycomb for an extra crunch.
“We wanted a popsicle that resembled a monitor lizard, but would not scare off customers,” the café explained.
In Thailand, monitor lizards are protected under the Wildlife Conservation Act, and violators could face up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 1 million baht in fines. Four species of the reptile can be found in the country, namely varanus nebulosus, varanus salvator, varanus rudicollis and varanus dumerilii.
This reptile is so iconic that even Hollywood star Russell Crowe posted a video clip with a monitor lizard during his visit to Bangkok in October 2021, calling it his “buddy”.
The monitor lizard popsicle is not just a treat for the tastebuds but also a testament to Thailand’s vibrant culinary creativity and love for its natural heritage.