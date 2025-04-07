Thailand Mourns Loss of First Queen of Luk Thung, Pongsri Woranuch

Thailand is in deep mourning following the passing of iconic singer Pongsri Woranuch, the country's first-ever "Queen of Luk Thung" (Thai country music) and a revered National Artist.

Best known for her timeless and deeply loved ballad, "Duan Phitsawat" (Urgent Love), she died peacefully at her home on Sunday (April 6th, 2025), aged 85.

News of Pongsri' s death has deeply saddened fans across the nation. The legendary singer, who had been battling lung-related health issues in recent times, leading to significant weight loss, passed away at her residence.

