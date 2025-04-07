Thailand Mourns Loss of First Queen of Luk Thung, Pongsri Woranuch

Thailand is in deep mourning following the passing of iconic singer Pongsri Woranuch, the country's first-ever "Queen of Luk Thung" (Thai country music) and a revered National Artist.
Best known for her timeless and deeply loved ballad, "Duan Phitsawat" (Urgent Love), she died peacefully at her home on Sunday (April 6th, 2025), aged 85.
News of Pongsri' s death has deeply saddened fans across the nation. The legendary singer, who had been battling lung-related health issues in recent times, leading to significant weight loss, passed away at her residence.
Born on June 5, 1938, in Chainat province, Phongsri's entry into the world of music was unexpected. Her career began at the age of 15 with Noo Suwanaprakas's troupe theatre company, where she initially worked as a servant.
However, her talent soon shone through, and she was given the opportunity to sing during intermissions, eventually rising to become the troupe's leading lady.
Her first foray into recorded music came in 1955 with the song "Hua Jai Mai Mee Krai Khrong" (No One Owns My Heart). However, it was her collaboration with the renowned Suraphol Sombatcharoen band that propelled her to national stardom.
Pongsri went on to create a rich catalogue of enduringly popular songs, cementing her status as a cultural icon. Her immense contribution to Thai music was recognised in 1992 when she was bestowed with the prestigious title of National Artist in the performing arts (Thai Luk Thung music).
For many, Pongsri Woranuch will forever be associated with the poignant opening lines of "Duan Phitsawat" - "...the sound of the last express train" - a song that has resonated with generations of Thai listeners and remains a beloved classic. Her passing marks the end of an era for Thai music, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and move hearts for years to come.