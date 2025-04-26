Thailand Scoops Top Spot as Asia\'s Leading Ice Cream Exporter

Thailand has firmly established itself as the top ice cream exporter in Asia and now holds fourth position worldwide, capitalising on its rich resources and the benefits of free trade agreements.
This sweet success story highlights the resilience and growth potential of the Thai ice cream industry on the international stage.
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, Commerce Ministry, emphasised the remarkable popularity of Thai ice cream across all age groups, particularly during warmer months.
She noted the consistent upward trend in ice cream exports, which have shown impressive adaptability despite the choppy waters of global commerce.
Thailand currently reigns supreme as Asia's number one ice cream exporter and sits fourth globally, just behind the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Over the past five years (2020-2024), Thailand's ice cream exports averaged a healthy US$106 million annually, marking an average growth of 11 percent each year.
In the first two months of this year (January-February 2025), Thai ice cream exports reached US$22 million, a solid 3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Chotima pointed to the pivotal role of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in bolstering exports and dismantling import tariffs in the 18 partner countries covered by Thailand's 14 FTAs.
These include ASEAN nations, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Peru, Chile, and Hong Kong. Currently, all categories of Thai ice cream and other edible ices enjoy tariff-free access to 17 of these FTA partner countries.
Japan remains the only exception, applying import duties ranging from 21 to 29.8 percent. Consequently, ice cream exports to FTA partner markets have consistently expanded.
In the first two months of 2025, these exports were valued at US$20 million, a 4 percent rise year-on-year, representing a significant 87 percent of Thailand's total ice cream exports.
Growth has been robust across most markets, with ASEAN leading the way as Thailand's top export destination, showing a 9 percent increase. Notably, Malaysia saw a 9 percent rise, the Philippines a substantial 70 percent, and Vietnam a significant 41 percent.
Other strong performers include South Korea (up 9 percent), Australia (up 32 percent), Hong Kong (a remarkable 116 percent), and Japan (an extraordinary 827 percent).
"Looking ahead, the Thai ice cream industry is poised for even greater expansion, thanks to its capacity to produce high-quality goods, the advantageous tariff arrangements under FTAs, and the plentiful supply of diverse ingredients," Chotima asserted. "This puts Thailand in a strong position to become the central hub for the ice cream industry in the Asian region. Indeed, major global ice cream manufacturers are already investing in Thailand as a key production and export base for the region. Therefore, Thai businesses should prioritise maintaining stringent quality standards in their production, as well as developing innovative and unique ice cream flavours, perhaps incorporating health-boosting herbs to appeal to modern consumers. Furthermore, they should actively leverage the opportunities presented by FTAs to expand their export reach into international markets."