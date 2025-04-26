Thailand Scoops Top Spot as Asia\'s Leading Ice Cream Exporter

Thailand has firmly established itself as the top ice cream exporter in Asia and now holds fourth position worldwide, capitalising on its rich resources and the benefits of free trade agreements.

This sweet success story highlights the resilience and growth potential of the Thai ice cream industry on the international stage.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, Commerce Ministry, emphasised the remarkable popularity of Thai ice cream across all age groups, particularly during warmer months.

She noted the consistent upward trend in ice cream exports, which have shown impressive adaptability despite the choppy waters of global commerce.

Thailand currently reigns supreme as Asia's number one ice cream exporter and sits fourth globally, just behind the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Over the past five years (2020-2024), Thailand's ice cream exports averaged a healthy US$106 million annually, marking an average growth of 11 percent each year.