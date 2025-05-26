Vietnamese imperial throne damaged by man in former capital

The Centre for the Conservation of Hue Monuments on Sunday confirmed that a serious incident had taken place at Thai Hoa Palace in the Imperial City of Hue, in which a male tourist, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, trespassed into a restricted area and climbed onto the imperial throne.

Initial reports indicate that the incident occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, causing substantial physical damage to the artefact recognised as a national treasure.

The man, Ho Van Phuong Tam, born in 1983, is originally from Hue but currently resides in HCM City. He purchased an entrance ticket before approaching the roped-off area of the palace.

He then climbed onto the throne and exhibited signs of severe intoxication. Due to low visitor traffic at the time, the incident went unnoticed for a short period until security personnel intervened.

A visitor recorded the scene and posted the footage online, sparking widespread public outrage.

Hue City police have detained the individual and launched an investigation.