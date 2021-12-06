Their Majesties lay the foundation stone for statue of King Bhumibol the Great

The 279-rai park will be completed by 2024 and will showcase royal initiatives launched by King Bhumibol the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

After the foundation laying ceremony, Their Majesties planted auspicious trees and viewed an exhibition featuring the beloved late monarch.

There were also crowds of people waiting in the area to pay their respects and show their loyalty to the Royal Family.

Their Majesties then arrived at the Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall at the Grand Palace to make merit on the occasion of King Rama IX’s 94th birthday, which is also marked as Father’s Day every year.

After the ceremony, King Rama X paid homage to the relics of his father before returning to Dusit Palace.