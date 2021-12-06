Tue, December 07, 2021

Their Majesties lay the foundation stone for statue of King Bhumibol the Great

Their Majesties the King and Queen laid the foundation stone on Sunday for a monument to His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great at a new public park being built in honour of the beloved monarch.

The King Rama IX Memorial Park, also known as Nang Loeng Public Park, is located in Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island area, surrounded by important historic sites like the Emerald Buddha Temple and the Grand Palace.

The 279-rai park will be completed by 2024 and will showcase royal initiatives launched by King Bhumibol the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

After the foundation laying ceremony, Their Majesties planted auspicious trees and viewed an exhibition featuring the beloved late monarch.

There were also crowds of people waiting in the area to pay their respects and show their loyalty to the Royal Family.

Their Majesties then arrived at the Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall at the Grand Palace to make merit on the occasion of King Rama IX’s 94th birthday, which is also marked as Father’s Day every year.

After the ceremony, King Rama X paid homage to the relics of his father before returning to Dusit Palace.

Published : December 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

