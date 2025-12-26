Cold surge chills upper Thailand; monsoon brings heavy Southern rain

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned on Friday (December 26) that a new wave of cold air from China is spreading across upper Thailand, bringing a sharp temperature drop and stronger winds.

The North and Northeast will feel wintry conditions, with lows around 13°C.

The South, meanwhile, faces rough conditions as a strengthening monsoon hits 10 provinces, raising the risk of flooding and flash floods.

Mariners are advised to stay ashore.

The TMD forecast that over the next 24 hours, the lower South would see more rain, with heavy to very heavy downpours in some areas, especially Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

This is due to a stronger northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the lower South are urged to watch for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and run-off, particularly on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.