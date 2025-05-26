Thai Festival kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — Thai culture, cuisine, and creativity are being showcased at the Thai Festival, which opened in HCM City on May 23.

The event featured a wide range of activities, including Thai traditional dance and Muay Thai performances, fashion shows, and nearly 50 exhibition booths showcasing Thai food, drinks and products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Thai consul-general in HCM City, said this year’s festival, themed “Thailand’s Creative Economy”, reflected Thailand’s commitment to modernisation and innovation while preserving the diversity of its cultural heritage.

"From fashion, cuisine, to film and music, Thailand is harnessing the power of creativity and sustainable development to shape the future," Moodhitaporn said.