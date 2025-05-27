Vietnam to export renewable energy to Malaysia, Singapore via submarine cables

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and his Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts Anwar Ibrahim and Lawrence Wong witnessed the signing of an agreement on cooperation in exporting renewable energy, on the occasion of attending the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings in Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.

This event marks the first step in the implementation of the tripartite cooperation, affirming the common commitment to promoting cross-border clean electricity trade. This is also an important milestone, demonstrating the common determination to realise the vision of an ASEAN power grid and enhance regional energy connectivity in a more sustainable and flexible manner.