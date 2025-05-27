Seven mild earthquakes recorded in Vietnam, Myanmar, and Chiang Mai

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that one of these earthquakes occurred in Yang Moen Subdistrict, Samoeng District, Chiang Mai Province.

The earthquake took place at 1:15 p.m., with a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 19.005° North and longitude 98.599° East.

The strongest earthquake on Tuesday occurred at 10:44 a.m. in Vietnam, with a magnitude of 4.6 and a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was at latitude 15.158° North and longitude 107.851° East, about 322 km southeast of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

The remaining five earthquakes on Tuesday occurred in Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 4.3.