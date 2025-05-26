Police step up investigation into SAO auditor-generals over building collapse

So far, 17 individuals have been prosecuted in relation to the incident, including the construction company, the building designer, and the supervising engineers.

Investigators have also gathered evidence following a formal complaint lodged by well-known TV host Narakorn Tiyayon. The complaint calls for legal action against current SAO auditor-general Monthien Charoenpol and former auditor-general Prajak Boonyang.

Both are accused of negligence leading to fatalities and of misconduct in office by either wrongful action or omission, resulting in damage to others.

Prajak is the official who signed the construction contract for the new SAO building, which had been approved by the Cabinet in 2020.