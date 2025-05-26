Police step up investigation into SAO auditor-generals over building collapse

So far, 17 individuals have been prosecuted in relation to the incident, including the construction company, the building designer, and the supervising engineers.
Investigators have also gathered evidence following a formal complaint lodged by well-known TV host Narakorn Tiyayon. The complaint calls for legal action against current SAO auditor-general Monthien Charoenpol and former auditor-general Prajak Boonyang.
Both are accused of negligence leading to fatalities and of misconduct in office by either wrongful action or omission, resulting in damage to others.
Prajak is the official who signed the construction contract for the new SAO building, which had been approved by the Cabinet in 2020.
In addition, the police are awaiting a fact-finding report from the expert committee appointed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Investigators are also waiting for further testimony from five other suspects: Premchai Karnasuta, President of Italian-Thai Development (ITD), Kriengsak Kowattana, Executive Vice President of ITD, Zhang Chuanling, Board Member of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) (CREC), Anuwat Kansorn and Thipat Rattanawongsa, structural engineers at CREC.
Once all documentation and evidence have been compiled, the investigation team will proceed with legal action against all those found to be involved.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed reports that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) intends to forward the bid-rigging case involving three contracts—construction, design, and supervision—to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
He clarified that while that issue concerns corruption laws, the Interior Ministry is focusing on the cause of the building collapse itself. He added that the scientific and engineering analysis is still underway but noted that preliminary findings are converging on a consistent explanation for the collapse.
The final conclusions are expected by June, as the investigation was given a three-month timeframe, which is now drawing to a close.