Corrections Dept separates Premchai, senior inmate for health monitoring in SAO case

The Corrections Department on Saturday provided an update on the 14 suspects in the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse case, following the Criminal Court’s rejection of their bail requests on Friday. All suspects were subsequently transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison for detention.

Among them is Premchai Karnasuta, 71, president of Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Plc, who surrendered to police on Friday in response to an arrest warrant.

The 14 defendants face charges related to negligence in construction resulting in fatalities, under Sections 227 and 238 of the Penal Code. The case concerns the collapse of a 31-storey under-construction SAO headquarters on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak District, Bangkok, following an earthquake in Myanmar on March 28.