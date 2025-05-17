Corrections Dept separates Premchai, senior inmate for health monitoring in SAO case

The Corrections Department on Saturday provided an update on the 14 suspects in the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse case, following the Criminal Court’s rejection of their bail requests on Friday. All suspects were subsequently transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison for detention.
Among them is Premchai Karnasuta, 71, president of Italian-Thai Development (ITD) Plc, who surrendered to police on Friday in response to an arrest warrant.
The 14 defendants face charges related to negligence in construction resulting in fatalities, under Sections 227 and 238 of the Penal Code. The case concerns the collapse of a 31-storey under-construction SAO headquarters on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak District, Bangkok, following an earthquake in Myanmar on March 28.
Kanokwan Jiewchueapun, Director of Nonthaburi Provincial Prison and Deputy Spokesperson for the Corrections Department, said that around 8:00 p.m. on May 16, all 14 detainees were transferred from the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road to Bangkok Remand Prison. Upon arrival, prison nurses conducted initial health assessments, and the inmates were placed in the standard quarantine intake zone.
According to Kanokwan, the detainees were divided into two quarantine rooms, with six inmates in each. Two elderly detainees—Premchai and Phimon Charoenying, an 85-year-old structural engineer—were identified as having chronic health conditions and limited ability to care for themselves.
As a result, they were placed in a separate medical observation area within the prison and are being monitored by a former physician who volunteers with the prison’s public health unit. Both inmates are allowed to continue using their personal medications, pending further medical evaluation.
At this time, no transfers to outside hospitals have been approved. Any such transfer would require a formal medical recommendation, Kanokwan said.
She added that all 14 detainees have been cooperative, showing no clear signs of stress or distress. They ate breakfast normally on their first morning in custody and have not made any special requests. They are currently adjusting to their new environment.
Premchai reportedly had rice porridge for breakfast. His family has since delivered his medication and a medical certificate to the prison, Kanokwan said.
The SAO building was constructed by the ITD-CREC Joint Venture, in collaboration with China Railway No. 10 (Thailand).
The joint venture is currently under investigation by several government agencies, with inquiries focusing on three main issues: the use of Thai nominee shareholders representing foreign interests, the use of substandard or non-compliant construction materials, and the cause of the building’s collapse.