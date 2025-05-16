Arrest Warrants Issued for Seventeen Over Bangkok Building Collapse – Tycoon 'Premchai' to Hand Himself In

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for seventeen individuals in connection with the fatal collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.
The suspects include prominent businessman Premchai Karnasuta, chairman of Italian-Thai Development, who has reportedly contacted authorities and is expected to hand himself in today, Friday, May 16th, at 9:00 AM at Bang Sue Police Station.
The move follows an investigation into the disaster, with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) presenting evidence to the Criminal Court. The court subsequently approved warrants for those believed to be involved in the structural failure.
Deputy Commissioner of the MPB, Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Phuengsap, who is leading the investigation, confirmed the seventeen arrest warrants, stating that Premchai is among those sought.
He faces potential charges under sections of the Thai Criminal Code relating to professional negligence leading to death, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Police also indicated that some of the other wanted individuals have been in touch to arrange their surrender. Further details are being managed by Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat.
The seventeen individuals facing arrest are largely directors from the design, construction supervision, and construction companies involved in the project.
Around seven to eight firms are implicated, and their representatives had previously failed to provide statements to investigators. While some engineers have already been questioned, warrants have now been issued for others.
The exact timeline for all surrenders remains unclear, and police are actively seeking the whereabouts of those who have not yet made contact.
The suspects are divided into three main groups: the design companies, the construction supervision joint venture, and the construction companies themselves.
The design companies named are Forum Architect Co., Ltd., and Meinhardt (Thailand) Ltd., involving a contract signatory from the SAO and five structural engineers who signed off on the blueprints: Suchat Chutipabhakorn, Phimon Charoenying, Theera Wattanasup, Supol Akkaraareesuk, Chainarong Siangpraiphan, and Apichart Ruksa.
The construction supervision is attributed to the PKW Joint Venture, with one named representative who signed the contract on behalf of three companies: P.N. Synchronize Co., Ltd., KP Consultants & Management Co., Ltd., and Wor. & Sahai Consultants Ltd.
The individuals in this group are Patiwat Sirithai, Kritpat Plongkratok, Pongdet Therdpitakwanich, Praneet Sang-alangkarn and Somchai Sapyen.
The construction companies listed are Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with the authorised representative of their joint venture.
The individuals in this group are Premchai Kanasuta, Nitjaporn Charanachit, Xuan Ling Chang, Kriangsak Kawwattana, Anuwat Kansorn, and Thipat Rattanawongsa.
Evidence presented to the court reportedly indicates that the construction plans did not meet required ministerial standards.
Crucially, the building's lift shaft core was allegedly positioned off-centre, towards the rear, causing an imbalance.
It is believed that when the building was subjected to seismic activity, this off-centre core and the base columns gave way almost simultaneously, leading to the rapid vertical collapse of the entire structure.
Furthermore, tests on the cement used in the construction reportedly failed to meet the required KSC strength standard. Investigations into the recovered steel reinforcement also revealed inconsistencies with the original specifications.
In a separate development, forensic analysis confirmed that the signature of Somkiat Chusaengsuk, the listed construction supervisor who claimed forgery, did not match his genuine signature.
Pol Maj Gen Noppasil confirmed that some of the wanted individuals, including Premchai, have contacted police and are expected to surrender today at 9:00 AM at Bang Sue Police Station.
Despite these arrangements, police stressed that they are authorised to apprehend any of the wanted individuals immediately if they are located before their scheduled surrender.
Upon arrest or surrender, the suspects will be questioned and formally charged before being presented to the Criminal Court for remand. Police are expected to oppose bail due to the severity of the charges and the significant loss of life.