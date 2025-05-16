Arrest Warrants Issued for Seventeen Over Bangkok Building Collapse – Tycoon 'Premchai' to Hand Himself In

Thai police have issued arrest warrants for seventeen individuals in connection with the fatal collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok.

The suspects include prominent businessman Premchai Karnasuta, chairman of Italian-Thai Development, who has reportedly contacted authorities and is expected to hand himself in today, Friday, May 16th, at 9:00 AM at Bang Sue Police Station.

The move follows an investigation into the disaster, with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) presenting evidence to the Criminal Court. The court subsequently approved warrants for those believed to be involved in the structural failure.

Deputy Commissioner of the MPB, Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Phuengsap, who is leading the investigation, confirmed the seventeen arrest warrants, stating that Premchai is among those sought.

He faces potential charges under sections of the Thai Criminal Code relating to professional negligence leading to death, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Police also indicated that some of the other wanted individuals have been in touch to arrange their surrender. Further details are being managed by Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Noppasil Poonsawat.

The seventeen individuals facing arrest are largely directors from the design, construction supervision, and construction companies involved in the project.

