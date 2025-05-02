DSI to investigate documents seized from SAO linked to collapsed building

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) announced that it has finished cataloging 121 boxes of documents sized from the State Audit Office (SAO). Most of these documents will be used in the investigation of the collapse of the new SAO building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following an earthquake.

The under-construction 30-storey building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping more than a hundred workers inside.

DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam confirmed on Friday that all boxes of documents have been opened and sorted. The documents have been categorized into three sections:

Documents related to joint ventures responsible for construction, procurement of materials, and construction operations.

Design modification documents.

SAO’s own documents summarizing the entire construction process, from design to material procurement and construction procedures.

Documents deemed irrelevant will be returned to their original owners, said Woranan.