Japan raises travel warning for Iran to highest level

"The situation is becoming increasingly tense," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference, adding that the government will do all it can to protect Japanese nationals in Iran.
Japan is "considering various options" for the evacuation of nationals, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a separate press conference.
According to government sources, the Foreign Ministry is arranging buses to transport Japanese people wishing to flee Iran and Israel to neighbouring countries by land.
