Navy places containers on border after Chinese group cuts fences

On February 7, 2026, RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, revealed that the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command has placed containers along the border at Ban Tha Sen, Chamrak subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province. This security measure was implemented carefully and in accordance with the Joint Statement agreed upon by both countries on December 27, 2025.

This move follows an incident on January 15, 2026, when a group of individuals illegally cut and dismantled barbed wire along the border, leading to a series of confrontations until January 17, 2026, which was widely reported. The placement of the containers is a temporary measure to prevent further incidents, reduce confrontations, and ease tensions in the area.

The Royal Thai Navy has taken care to ensure that this action does not affect the lives of local residents, respecting the human rights of civilians who are lawfully engaged in their professions. The containers are only being placed in areas where incidents of property destruction or unrest caused by individuals have occurred. This ensures that the measure addresses the problem directly and appropriately.