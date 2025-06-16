US State Dept upgrades Thailand’s travel advisory to safest level

The United States Department of State has upgraded Thailand’s travel advisory to its safest level, ranking the kingdom alongside destinations such as Japan, Australia, Canada and Singapore.
The announcement was made on Monday by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan.
On 9 June, the State Department issued a Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions” advisory for Thailand—its lowest risk category. This indicates that most parts of the country are considered safe for travel.
This places Thailand in the same tier as other low-risk countries and is expected to boost international confidence, particularly among American tourists.
However, the advisory comes with a key regional caveat. The State Department advises Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution” for:
These areas are flagged due to ongoing civil unrest linked to insurgent activity. Popular destinations like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya, however, remain under Level 1.
Tourism Minister Sorawong expressed gratitude to the US for the upgraded advisory, saying it would significantly boost confidence among foreign tourists, particularly American visitors who are often considered high-spending, quality travellers.
He said the change would benefit the tourism sector, generating increased revenue for hotels, restaurants and local businesses across the country.
Deputy spokeswoman Sasikarn highlighted that the advisory reflected Thailand’s continued efforts to ensure tourist safety. She noted that key destinations had met international safety standards.
She pointed to several successful initiatives, including:
“The Level 1 advisory is a testament to the joint effort of all sectors in making Thailand a safe, welcoming destination for international travellers,” she said. “It confirms that Thailand is ready to be a world-class tourism hub.”