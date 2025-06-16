US State Dept upgrades Thailand’s travel advisory to safest level

MONDAY, JUNE 16, 2025

US upgrades Thailand to Level 1 travel advisory, placing it among the world’s safest destinations. Most areas safe, with caution advised in deep South.

The United States Department of State has upgraded Thailand’s travel advisory to its safest level, ranking the kingdom alongside destinations such as Japan, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

The announcement was made on Monday by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan.

Thailand now at Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions”

On 9 June, the State Department issued a Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions” advisory for Thailand—its lowest risk category. This indicates that most parts of the country are considered safe for travel.

This places Thailand in the same tier as other low-risk countries and is expected to boost international confidence, particularly among American tourists.

Advisory excludes four southern provinces

However, the advisory comes with a key regional caveat. The State Department advises Level 2: “Exercise Increased Caution” for:

  • Yala
  • Pattani
  • Narathiwat
  • Parts of Songkhla

These areas are flagged due to ongoing civil unrest linked to insurgent activity. Popular destinations like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Pattaya, however, remain under Level 1.

US State Dept upgrades Thailand’s travel advisory to safest level

Thai officials welcome the upgrade

Tourism Minister Sorawong expressed gratitude to the US for the upgraded advisory, saying it would significantly boost confidence among foreign tourists, particularly American visitors who are often considered high-spending, quality travellers.

He said the change would benefit the tourism sector, generating increased revenue for hotels, restaurants and local businesses across the country.

Proof of Thailand’s readiness for international tourism

Deputy spokeswoman Sasikarn highlighted that the advisory reflected Thailand’s continued efforts to ensure tourist safety. She noted that key destinations had met international safety standards.
She pointed to several successful initiatives, including:

  • The Tourist Assistance Centre
  • A dedicated tourist court
  • A support fund for foreign visitors

“The Level 1 advisory is a testament to the joint effort of all sectors in making Thailand a safe, welcoming destination for international travellers,” she said. “It confirms that Thailand is ready to be a world-class tourism hub.”
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy