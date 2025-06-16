US State Dept upgrades Thailand’s travel advisory to safest level

The United States Department of State has upgraded Thailand’s travel advisory to its safest level, ranking the kingdom alongside destinations such as Japan, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

The announcement was made on Monday by Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong and deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan.

Thailand now at Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions”

On 9 June, the State Department issued a Level 1: “Exercise Normal Precautions” advisory for Thailand—its lowest risk category. This indicates that most parts of the country are considered safe for travel.