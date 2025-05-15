US visa sanctions on Thai officials do not affect existing visa holders

Her statement came in response to concerns that the sanctions—imposed following Thailand’s deportation of at least 40 Uyghurs to China in late February—might hinder Thailand’s efforts to negotiate tariffs with the United States.
Chayika clarified that, based on discussions with the US side, the measure does not constitute a visa ban targeting specific individuals. Rather, it involves enhanced scrutiny for those listed when applying for a new visa. The review process will depend on the purpose of travel, she added.
She further stated that the United States has never disclosed who is on the list, and it is understood that the measure does not affect those who already possess valid US visas.
As far as she is aware, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa continues to hold a valid visa to enter the United States.