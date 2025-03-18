Cambodia hopeful for ‘positive consideration’ in Trump visa ban

In recent days, the administration of US President Donald Trump was reportedly planning to issue new travel restrictions on 43 countries.

The rumoured restrictions will be separated into three colour-coded categories: Red, Orange and Yellow, depending on the severity of the restrictions.

Cambodia is one of 21 nations reportedly on the yellow list, the least restrictive of the three.

Under the “red” category, citizens from 11 countries will be banned from entering the US. They include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The “Orange” category will see 11 countries facing heavy visa restriction. They include Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan.

“Yellow“ consists of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe, as well as the Kingdom.