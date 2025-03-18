Foreign Ministry to talk with US after visa sanction threat: PM

The Thai Foreign Ministry has been tasked with talking to the US after that country announced it would restrict visas for Thai officials involved in recent Uyghur deportations to China.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the Foreign Ministry would explain Thailand’s stance on the deportation.

Thailand has no issues with the US, as the Thai government was doing its best in carrying out its administrative duties, she said.

When asked if she was included in the visa restrictions, the prime minister said: “I don’t know yet.”