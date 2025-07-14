HCM City to ban student phone use in schools amid screen addiction concerns

HCM City plans to ban student mobile phone use in schools starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, including during recess, unless specifically permitted by teachers.

Nguyen Van Hieu, director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said the initiative is aimed at curbing digital distractions and improving classroom focus, while also encouraging physical activity and in-person social interaction during school hours.

Schools will be tasked with organising more structured activities during recess, such as sports and team games, to help students build connections and stay active.