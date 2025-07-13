Hanoi to ban fossil-fuel motorbikes from inner city by July 2026

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered Hanoi to ban all fossil fuel motorbikes and mopeds from the city’s inner Ring Road 1 starting July 1, 2026, as part of a sweeping new effort to tackle worsening pollution.

The ban is part of a nationwide directive on environmental protection, outlining urgent steps to address severe air and water pollution in major cities, including Hanoi.

At times, Hanoi’s air quality has ranked among the worst in the world, and water pollution in its rivers has consistently exceeded safe limits for years.

To clean up the capital’s air, the Prime Minister instructed the Hanoi People’s Committee to roll out a clear roadmap to eliminate fossil-fuel motorbikes and mopeds within Ring Road 1 by mid-2026.