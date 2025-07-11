Vietnam Fumes as Trump Allegedly Scraps Tariff Deal at Last Minute

A trade deal between the United States and Vietnam is reportedly in tatters after President Donald Trump allegedly raised tariffs at the eleventh hour, surprising Hanoi and sparking accusations of a unilateral public announcement without Vietnam's consent.

The revelation, based on four unnamed insider sources cited by Politico, casts doubt on whether a genuine agreement was ever reached, despite Trump's public claims.

Vietnam had believed it had secured a significantly lower tariff rate with the US, only for President Trump to unilaterally declare a much higher figure.

This move has reportedly led to the Vietnamese government's refusal to formally acknowledge the deal that Trump publicised last week, in which he claimed President To Lam had approved the terms.

The lack of any official document from either side has further fuelled speculation regarding the agreement's true status.

A Sudden Shift

Just days before a 8th July trade negotiation deadline, Trump announced a framework agreement with Vietnam via Truth Social on 2nd July, touting it as the second such deal for the US.

His post stated that Vietnamese exports would face a 20% tariff, a substantial drop from the original 46% announced in April, while other countries faced 40%.