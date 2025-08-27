Thai Foreign Ministry delegation escorts EU diplomats to Surin hospital to witness civilian impact from Cambodian attacks

Lalivan Karnchanachari, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Chayika Wongnapachant, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday led a delegation of diplomats from the European Union to Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin Province.

The visit followed an earlier field mission on August 16, led by Maris Sangiampongsa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who escorted diplomats and representatives from international organisations under the Ottawa Convention to the Thai-Cambodian border in Sisaket Province. Two days later, the European Union announced humanitarian aid totalling €700,000 (approximately 26.5 million baht) for civilians affected by the escalating border situation.

Today’s visit offered EU representatives a firsthand look at the civilian impact of the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, particularly damage to homes, children, women, and healthcare facilities. Among the sites visited, Phanom Dong Rak Hospital was the hardest hit, suffering extensive damage during Cambodia’s indiscriminate assault on July 24. Several buildings were left unusable, and critical medical equipment was destroyed.