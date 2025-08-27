Thai soldier injured by landmine at Hill 350 near Ta Kwai Temple

A Thai soldier was injured after stepping on a landmine at Hill 350 near Ta Kwai Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree reported that at approximately 3:45 pm on Wednesday (August 27), Private Adisorn Pomklang of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, stepped on a mine while on duty in the area.

The soldier sustained a severe injury, losing part of his lower right leg. Local units provided immediate assistance and transferred him to receive medical treatment. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.