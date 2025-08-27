Thailand to meet UN chief August 28 over Cambodian landmines

Thailand has made every effort to address this grave issue with full transparency and in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, or the Ottawa Convention.

This clarification is intended to foster a comprehensive understanding of the situation, based on verifiable evidence.

As a State Party to the Ottawa Convention, Thailand remains firmly committed to achieving a world free of landmines and expresses its deep concern over the indiscriminate use of such weapons, which pose a serious threat, cause lasting harm to human life, obstruct border development, and undermine regional stability.