Thailand to meet UN chief August 28 over Cambodian landmines

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that on August 22, 2025, Thailand’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York submitted a letter to the UN Secretary-General, providing additional information regarding Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel landmines within Thai territory.
On this occasion, the Permanent Representative is scheduled to meet the UN Secretary-General on August 28, 2025, to further discuss the matter and review the latest developments along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Thailand has made every effort to address this grave issue with full transparency and in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, or the Ottawa Convention.
This clarification is intended to foster a comprehensive understanding of the situation, based on verifiable evidence.
As a State Party to the Ottawa Convention, Thailand remains firmly committed to achieving a world free of landmines and expresses its deep concern over the indiscriminate use of such weapons, which pose a serious threat, cause lasting harm to human life, obstruct border development, and undermine regional stability.
The Thai government reaffirms its determination to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border conflict peacefully through diplomatic channels and in full conformity with international law, while safeguarding border security and the safety of its people.