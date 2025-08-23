Thai Army sends evidence to IOT as Cambodian troops lay more landmines

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Thai Army, stated on Saturday (August 23), that the Army had received a report from the Second Army Area regarding a Cambodian military operation in Thailand's sovereign territory.
On Friday (August 22), at 4pm, local troops discovered two to three Cambodian soldiers, suspected to be from a BHQ (Bodyguard Headquarters) unit, engaging in a military surveillance operation. The soldiers were located on the western side of Hill 350, in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, approximately 100 metres inside Thai territory.
The Thai forces responded by firing warning shots, forcing the Cambodian troops to retreat.
After securing the area, the Thai unit conducted a thorough inspection and discovered a PMN-2 landmine at the exact location where the Cambodian troops had been concealed. The area was marked while awaiting support from a mine clearance unit.
On August 23, a second inspection by the bomb disposal unit uncovered two more PMN-2 landmines (bringing the total to three), along with two grenade launcher shells and numerous caltrops.
Winthai further stated that the recent incident clearly demonstrates that Cambodia has violated several terms of the ceasefire agreement, as discussed during the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting. These violations include provocations, encroachments on Thai territory, and the use of landmines to attack Thai forces.
This behaviour contradicts Cambodia’s narrative to the international community, which falsely accuses Thailand of aggression.
The evidence gathered confirms that Cambodia has been the aggressor, repeatedly violating both the ceasefire agreement and the Ottawa Convention.
“The Thai Army will provide all evidence to the Interim Observer Team (IOT) regarding Cambodia’s actions, and will alert all units along the border to closely monitor any further violations of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodia,” said the Army spokesperson.