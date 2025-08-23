Thai Army sends evidence to IOT as Cambodian troops lay more landmines

The Thai forces responded by firing warning shots, forcing the Cambodian troops to retreat.

After securing the area, the Thai unit conducted a thorough inspection and discovered a PMN-2 landmine at the exact location where the Cambodian troops had been concealed. The area was marked while awaiting support from a mine clearance unit.

On August 23, a second inspection by the bomb disposal unit uncovered two more PMN-2 landmines (bringing the total to three), along with two grenade launcher shells and numerous caltrops.

Winthai further stated that the recent incident clearly demonstrates that Cambodia has violated several terms of the ceasefire agreement, as discussed during the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting. These violations include provocations, encroachments on Thai territory, and the use of landmines to attack Thai forces.