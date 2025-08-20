Thailand confirms Cambodian use of PMN-2 landmines, cites serious Ottawa Convention violation

The team also visited the Phu Ma Keua area at Krisana Base, where Thai soldiers had previously stepped on landmines, and additional unexploded ordnance was discovered during their inspection.

On the final day, August 20, the IOT visited the location where 18 Cambodian prisoners of war were being held, by the Geneva Conventions, as well as Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, which had been affected by BM-21 rocket attacks.

They also visited Chong Jup Tamok, where a Thai patrol unit from Company 2610 had stepped on landmines.

After completing their inspections, the Thai military will hold a debriefing session on August 21, and a liaison office will be set up at the Royal Thai Armed Forces Command to coordinate with the IOT Team.

The IOT will take the information gathered back to their respective military branches. The IOT will use the office of the Malaysian Defence Attaché in Thailand for coordination purposes.

Final Issue: the Disputed Area of Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo Province. Surasan Kongsiri said about the sensitive issue regarding Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo Province, which has long been a point of contention in Thai-Cambodian relations.

This area was once a temporary refugee camp for Cambodians fleeing the Khmer Rouge genocide in 1975, following a request by UNHCR and based on humanitarian principles. Thailand allowed hundreds of thousands of refugees to seek shelter within its borders.

However, after the war ended, most refugees returned to Cambodia, but some chose to remain, establishing settlements that encroached on Thai territory, clearly violating the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries.

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation reaffirmed that Ban Nong Chan is 100% Thai territory. It believes Cambodia is using its population as a "human barrier" to provoke and create tensions along the border.

Thailand has tried to resolve this issue through bilateral mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), for over 10 years. However, Cambodia has shown no genuine intent to address the issue.

This encroachment not only violates Thailand’s sovereignty but also negatively impacts Thai citizens who once lived and worked in the area, forcing them to evacuate.

Surasan emphasised that Thailand's installation of barbed wire along the border, such as at Chong AN Ma and Ban Nong Chan, is a measure to protect the sovereignty and security of Thai citizens, as well as to prevent the illegal placement of landmines from Cambodia.

This action is in line with the GBC Agreement, which prohibits the construction of military infrastructure beyond each side’s territory. He reaffirmed that the area is fully Thai, and the installation of barbed wire does not violate any agreements.