Maris heads to Geneva to press Cambodia on landmine issue

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry will continue engaging with international media and English-language outlets in Thailand to ensure the global community remains informed about the Thai-Cambodian border situation.

She noted that while Cambodia recently convened a briefing for more than 40 foreign ambassadors in an attempt to defend itself against condemnation over the renewed use of anti-personnel mines, the evidence is irrefutable. Cambodia has since pledged to cooperate with Thailand in mine clearance and crackdowns on call-centre scams.

However, the Thai military reported on August 23 that a PMN-2 landmine was found in an area where Cambodian soldiers had been conducting for surveillance operation.