Maris heads to Geneva to press Cambodia on landmine issue

Chayika Wongnapachant, adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the ministry will continue engaging with international media and English-language outlets in Thailand to ensure the global community remains informed about the Thai-Cambodian border situation.
She noted that while Cambodia recently convened a briefing for more than 40 foreign ambassadors in an attempt to defend itself against condemnation over the renewed use of anti-personnel mines, the evidence is irrefutable. Cambodia has since pledged to cooperate with Thailand in mine clearance and crackdowns on call-centre scams.
However, the Thai military reported on August 23 that a PMN-2 landmine was found in an area where Cambodian soldiers had been conducting for surveillance operation.
Chayika stressed that the Foreign Ministry will continue to pursue the matter internationally if there is sufficient evidence, as such actions constitute a grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and the Ottawa Convention.
She further recalled that Thailand had long urged the removal of old landmines even before the recent clashes, during the administration of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and continuing under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. “Cambodia has never cooperated, and in the case of newly planted mines, it is impossible to know about them unless incidents occur, such as Thai soldiers stepping on them,” she said.
“Thailand lodged an immediate protest through international legal channels and will continue to monitor Cambodia’s actions closely. The key question is whether Cambodia will truly act on its commitment to cooperate in mine clearance, or whether it was merely a tactic to deflect pressure. After all, actions always speak louder than words,” Chayika added.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Foreign Minister will travel to Geneva next week to meet with countries playing key roles in the landmine issue, as well as with the Implementation Committee of the Ottawa Convention. The visit aims to present evidence of Cambodia’s repeated violations of the Convention, including the most recent incident, and to urge the international community to press Phnom Penh to cooperate with Thailand in clearing mines along the border.
As a state party to the Ottawa Convention, Cambodia must be held accountable for fulfilling its treaty obligations, Nikorndej stressed.
On August 24, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrived in Stockholm to begin his official visit to Sweden.