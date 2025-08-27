2nd Army commander condemns Cambodia for using plastic landmines

The explosion occurred around 3.45pm when Private Adisorn Pomklang of the 1st Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, stepped on a landmine while on duty in the Ta Kwai Temple area, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.
The soldier sustained a severe injury, losing part of his lower right leg. Local units provided immediate assistance and transferred him to receive medical treatment.
Boonsin stated that Hill 350, near Ta Kwai Temple, is a heavily fortified area by Cambodian forces and is surrounded by landmines.
During a patrol, the Thai soldiers were unable to detect the mines with standard equipment, as they were made of plastic, he said.
Boonsin suspected that the mines had been recently placed. The Thai military has lodged an official protest with Cambodia and is preparing further military responses, he added.
Since the escalation of the border unrest between Thailand and Cambodia at the end of July 2025, Thailand has lost 16 military personnel. Additionally, six soldiers have been injured by landmines planted by Cambodia, with the most recent update today.
All these incidents provide clear evidence that Cambodia has violated the ceasefire agreement and disrespected international humanitarian law, particularly the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use and placement of anti-personnel landmines.
List of six Thai soldiers injured by Cambodian landmines:
July 16
Private Thanapat Huiwan, from Infantry Company 6021, stepped on a landmine while patrolling the Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani. He suffered severe injuries and lost his left leg.
July 23
Sergeant Major First Class Phichitchai Bunchula, from a patrol unit of the 14th Infantry Regiment, stepped on a landmine in the Huay Bon area, Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani. He lost his right leg.
July 28
Sub Lieutenant Kiatwong Sathaworn from the 2nd Special Warfare Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Regiment, lost his right leg after stepping on a landmine while leading a special operations team to clear the area near Ta Kwai Temple.
August 9
Sergeant Major First Class Thani Phaha, from Infantry Company 111, stepped on a landmine during a security patrol along the border in the area between Ban Don Ao and Ban Krissana, Si Sa Ket province. He suffered severe injuries to his left ankle and lower leg.
August 12
Sergeant Theeraphon Piakanti, from Infantry Company 2610, stepped on a landmine while patrolling the Thai-Cambodian border near Ta Muen Thom Temple, approximately 1 kilometre from the temple, and sustained serious injuries to his left ankle.
August 27
Private Adisorn Pomklang, from Infantry Battalion 1, 23rd Infantry Regiment, stepped on a landmine while on duty in the Ta Kwai Temple area. He suffered severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his lower right leg.