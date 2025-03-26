Nation Group awards 115 scholarships to employees’ children

The scholarships covered students from kindergarten to bachelor's degree levels. The initiative aims to support education, ease financial burdens, improve quality of life and enhance family stability for employees.

Shine Bunnag emphasised the organisation’s recognition of education as a crucial factor in child development, shaping future leaders. He reaffirmed Nation Group’s commitment to supporting children’s education while alleviating employees’ financial burdens and boosting their morale.

Shine expressed hope that scholarship recipients would use this opportunity to develop themselves into valuable contributors to society, utilising their knowledge and skills for national development.

“Education is not just a learning process but also a symbol of commitment and discipline, leading to pride for parents and guardians,” he said. “Most importantly, after graduation, continue learning to adapt to the world’s ever-changing landscape.”