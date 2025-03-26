Nation Group awards 115 scholarships to employees’ children

Nation Group (Thailand) hosted a ceremony to award 115 scholarships to employees' children, aiming to provide educational opportunities at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Bang Na district on Wednesday.
The 37th edition of the event was presided over by Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag. Organisation executives in attendance included Deputy CEO Baakbun Boonlert, Executive Editor Weerasak Phongaksorn, Chief Marketing Officer Nutwara Saengwarin, Assistant CEO Aeumsree Boonhachairat, and Special Adviser Adisak Limparungpatanakij.
The scholarships covered students from kindergarten to bachelor's degree levels. The initiative aims to support education, ease financial burdens, improve quality of life and enhance family stability for employees.
Shine Bunnag emphasised the organisation’s recognition of education as a crucial factor in child development, shaping future leaders. He reaffirmed Nation Group’s commitment to supporting children’s education while alleviating employees’ financial burdens and boosting their morale.
Shine expressed hope that scholarship recipients would use this opportunity to develop themselves into valuable contributors to society, utilising their knowledge and skills for national development.
“Education is not just a learning process but also a symbol of commitment and discipline, leading to pride for parents and guardians,” he said. “Most importantly, after graduation, continue learning to adapt to the world’s ever-changing landscape.”
Alongside the scholarship award, Nation Group hosted a luncheon and provided snacks for children and parents, fostering a joyful atmosphere.
The scholarship programme is part of Nation Group’s human resource policy, aimed at strengthening organisational engagement while prioritising employee welfare and promoting sustainable educational opportunities for youth.