Hat Yai clean-up removes over 300 tonnes of waste on first day of operation

Saturday by around 780 officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, resulted in the removal of more than 300 tonnes of waste, the deputy government spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Lalida Persvivatana, deputy government spokeswoman, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin had reported the results of the first day of operations to the prime minister.

On Saturday, 780 personnel from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Royal Forest Department, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and the Pollution Control Department were deployed to help clean Hat Yai following the floods. Lalida added that 88 vehicles and 4,000 pieces of equipment were also provided to support the clean-up efforts from morning until dusk.