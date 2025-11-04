PM Anutin welcomes Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong on royal condolence visit

He then proceeded to the West Wing of the Royal Household Bureau Building 904, where he signed the book of condolence before the portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, representing Singapore’s heartfelt sympathy and longstanding friendship with Thailand.

Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong maintained close and cordial relations with Thailand, demonstrating deep respect for the Thai monarchy and the royal family.

Notably, in 2016, he was the first ASEAN leader to travel to Bangkok to lay a wreath in tribute to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, following the late King’s passing.