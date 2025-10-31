Brunei’s Sultan extends condolences over passing of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid a courtesy call on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events on October 31, 2025, in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

The bilateral discussion took place in Meeting Room 206 on the second floor of the conference centre.

Following the audience, Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed that His Majesty the Sultan conveyed his deep condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and close ties between Brunei Darussalam and Thailand.