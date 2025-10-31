Brunei’s Sultan extends condolences over passing of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid a courtesy call on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related events on October 31, 2025, in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.
The bilateral discussion took place in Meeting Room 206 on the second floor of the conference centre.
Following the audience, Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed that His Majesty the Sultan conveyed his deep condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and close ties between Brunei Darussalam and Thailand.
Both sides agreed to expedite the joint investment plan between Thailand’s Government Pension Fund (GPF) and the Brunei Investment Agency (BIA). They also welcomed the Double Taxation Agreement (DTA), which is now ready for signing.
Thailand expressed its intention to deepen cooperation with Brunei, particularly in public health, wellness and medical tourism, and the promotion of holistic well-being.
Thailand reaffirmed its readiness to serve as a reliable partner in enhancing food security and sustainable development. The Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s capacity to export more high-quality jasmine rice to Brunei, praised for its quality and affordability, while also expanding collaboration in halal product development.
Both countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, sustainable development, human resource development, and public health.
The Thai government also expressed its readiness to welcome His Majesty the Sultan on his next visit to Thailand, particularly during the upcoming SEA Games, and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the shared bilateral agenda for the mutual benefit of both nations.