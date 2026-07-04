Maysak triggers flash floods in Trat as DDPM deploys 30 rescue boats

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Maysak has caused flash floods and forest run-off in Trat province, with authorities rushing rescue boats into affected areas and warning residents in risk zones to prepare for further flooding.

The Thai Meteorological Department said Maysak was over Hainan Island late on July 3 and was expected to make landfall in southern China during July 4-6, while its influence, together with the monsoon, was bringing heavier rain to parts of Thailand.

In Trat, continuous heavy rain on Saturday morning caused water levels to rise sharply in key waterways, including Wang Thong weir in Sato subdistrict and Khlong Sato, putting communities along the canals at high risk of flooding.

At Khlong Aeng, rising water overflowed into at least one house in Nong Bon subdistrict, while officials continued to closely monitor communities along waterways in Nong Bon and Chang Thun subdistricts.

The heavy rain also triggered strong forest run-off, forcing officials to temporarily close Khlong Kaeo waterfall in Bo Phloi subdistrict for public safety.

Several transport routes were also affected. Khlong Puk Road in Sato subdistrict was flooded, making it impassable for small vehicles, while water also overflowed near Nong Mat bridge in Moo 4, Chang Thun subdistrict, in front of Dan Chumphon Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, and into at least four to five homes nearby.