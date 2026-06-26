CAAT relaxes drone rules along Thai–Cambodian border, but 7 provinces still restricted

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued its latest announcement (No. 16, B.E. 2569), easing restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, along the Thai–Cambodian border.

The revised measures relax earlier strict controls after a joint assessment with security agencies concluded that the situation in the area has improved. The change allows the public and businesses to resume normal drone operations in most parts of the country.

However, CAAT confirmed that restrictions remain in place in certain high-risk areas across seven border provinces, where drone operations continue to be strictly controlled for national security and public safety reasons.