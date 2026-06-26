CAAT relaxes drone rules along Thai–Cambodian border, but 7 provinces still restricted

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued its latest announcement (No. 16, B.E. 2569), easing restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, along the Thai–Cambodian border.
The revised measures relax earlier strict controls after a joint assessment with security agencies concluded that the situation in the area has improved. The change allows the public and businesses to resume normal drone operations in most parts of the country.
However, CAAT confirmed that restrictions remain in place in certain high-risk areas across seven border provinces, where drone operations continue to be strictly controlled for national security and public safety reasons.
The restricted areas include specific districts in:
CAAT stated that in these controlled zones, drone flights may still be approved on a case-by-case basis, particularly for agricultural use, disaster response, urgent life-saving missions, or government law enforcement operations.
Drone users operating in Thailand must comply strictly with aviation regulations, including:
CAAT said it will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with national security agencies. The authority added that future adjustments will be made according to real conditions on the ground, balancing public convenience with national security priorities.