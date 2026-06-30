Search under way after Samut Prakan pontoon accident

A search operation is under way in Samut Prakan after a pontoon accident near a pier in Phra Samut Chedi district left two people injured and one person missing.
The incident was reported at 12.22pm on June 30, when the Pom Phra Chul Disaster Relief Radio Centre received an alert about a pontoon accident near a pier opposite Soi Suksawat 84 on Suksawat Road in Phra Samut Chedi district.
Police from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, rescue teams, marine police, divers and other relevant agencies were deployed to the scene after reports that three people had fallen into the Chao Phraya River during work in the area.
Rescue teams initially found strong currents at the scene and launched an urgent operation to bring the victims out of the water.
Two people were rescued. One was given first aid before being rushed to Paolo Phra Pradaeng Hospital, while another was brought safely ashore and later sent to hospital after receiving assistance from rescue workers.
One person remains missing. Divers and rescue teams have continued searching the river by boat and underwater, despite difficulties caused by the current.
Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Boonyamanee later visited the scene to monitor the rescue operation and ordered the Marine Department and relevant agencies to provide full assistance to those affected.
Initial reports found that one soil-carrying vessel had sunk, while a pontoon carrying a backhoe had taken in water and tilted.
The incident occurred in an area where dredging work was being carried out near a pier operated by Thai Central Chemical Co Ltd. Officials are still investigating the details and cause of the accident.
The company has denied earlier reports that there was a dangerous gas pipe at the site.
Authorities said the immediate priority remained the search for the missing person and assistance for the injured, while a detailed investigation into the accident would follow.
Photo: Pom Phra Chul Disaster Relief Radio Centre, JS100 traffic radio