Bangkok seals off century-old shophouses after fatal canopy collapse

Witness recalls building creaking before collapse

Dusit, 57, a witness to the incident, recalled that he was sitting in front of a shrine when he suddenly heard a loud creaking sound coming from the building. Moments later, the concrete canopy collapsed, prompting screams from people nearby.

“The deceased was someone I knew well. He was the son-in-law of an electrical supplies shop owner in the area and had come to pick up his father-in-law,” Dusit recounted.

He added that about three employees were still working in the area at the time. The victim’s wife and child were also at the scene and broke down after witnessing the incident.

After the collapse, good Samaritans and nearby residents rushed in to help. They tried to lift chunks of concrete and building debris off the victim, while others used hammers to break the concrete and create a path for rescuers.

However, they were unable to free him because a thick and heavy concrete slab was pinning him down. At first, only the victim’s legs could be seen protruding from the rubble.

Rescue workers later arrived and used metal-cutting equipment to remove sections of the debris before pulling the injured man out. He was given first aid and rushed to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Dusit noted that he had lived in the area since 2011 and did not know exactly when the building had been constructed or how long it had been in use. However, he believed the structure was at least 100 years old and suspected that ageing materials or structural deterioration may have contributed to the collapse.

He added that it was fortunate the area beneath the building still had some support beams in place. Without them, he believed the number of injuries or fatalities could have been higher.