Fatal scaffolding collapse hits Chiang Rai rail tunnel project

Two workers were killed, and seven others were injured after scaffolding collapsed inside the Doi Luang railway tunnel in Chiang Rai on the evening of 20 June, during construction of the State Railway of Thailand’s Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway line.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said an initial report after the accident, received at 8.35pm, found that the preliminary cause was believed to be rocks falling from the tunnel wall while workers were installing a waterproofing system.

Earlier preliminary accounts had referred to a collapse in the shotcrete work area.

Officials are still examining the facts and the detailed cause.