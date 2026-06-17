Hat Yai runway closes after fire engine accident

Hat Yai Airport temporarily closed Runway 26 on Wednesday afternoon after an airport fire engine was involved in an accident on the runway, disrupting inbound flights and forcing some aircraft to divert to Krabi.

The airport issued a NOTAM, or aviation notice, announcing that Runway 26 would be closed from 1.55pm to 4.30pm on June 17, 2026.

The closure was ordered for safety reasons while airport officials managed the incident area.