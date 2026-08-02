Thailand beat hosts Vietnam in straight sets to win SEA V Cup first leg

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team faced hosts Vietnam in the final match of the opening leg of the SEA V Cup 2026 in Hanoi.
First set: Thailand made a lively start and established a sizeable early lead through accurate serve reception. They controlled the set and won 25-18 to move 1-0 ahead.
Second set: Thailand retained the momentum. Vietnam attempted to close the gap with quick attacks, but the Thai side remained composed and took the set 25-17 for a 2-0 lead.
Third set: Thailand continued to put Vietnam’s reception under pressure and pulled clear at 18-11. They then closed out the set 25-14 to complete a straight-sets victory.
The 3-0 result secured Thailand the opening-leg title in the SEA V Cup 2026.
Thai supporters can watch the second leg at the 700th Anniversary Chiangmai Sports Complex in Chiang Mai from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).
SEA V Cup 2026 second-leg schedule:
Friday (August 7, 2026)
Saturday (August 8, 2026)
Sunday (August 9, 2026)