Thailand beat hosts Vietnam in straight sets to win SEA V Cup first leg

SUNDAY, AUGUST 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand beat hosts Vietnam in straight sets to win SEA V Cup first leg

Thailand won 25-18, 25-17 and 25-14 in Hanoi to secure the opening-leg title before the second leg in Chiang Mai from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team defeated hosts Vietnam to win the first leg of the SEA V Cup.
  • The victory was a decisive 3-0 straight-sets win in the final match.
  • Thailand controlled the game, winning the sets with scores of 25-18, 25-17, and 25-14.

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team faced hosts Vietnam in the final match of the opening leg of the SEA V Cup 2026 in Hanoi.

First set: Thailand made a lively start and established a sizeable early lead through accurate serve reception. They controlled the set and won 25-18 to move 1-0 ahead.

Second set: Thailand retained the momentum. Vietnam attempted to close the gap with quick attacks, but the Thai side remained composed and took the set 25-17 for a 2-0 lead.

Third set: Thailand continued to put Vietnam’s reception under pressure and pulled clear at 18-11. They then closed out the set 25-14 to complete a straight-sets victory.

The 3-0 result secured Thailand the opening-leg title in the SEA V Cup 2026.

Second leg moves to Thailand

Thai supporters can watch the second leg at the 700th Anniversary Chiangmai Sports Complex in Chiang Mai from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).

SEA V Cup 2026 second-leg schedule:

Friday (August 7, 2026)

  • 1pm | Indonesia v Vietnam
  • 4.30pm | The Philippines v Thailand

Saturday (August 8, 2026)

  • 1pm | Vietnam v the Philippines
  • 4.30pm | Thailand v Indonesia

Sunday (August 9, 2026)

  • 1pm | The Philippines v Indonesia
  • 4.30pm | Thailand v Vietnam

 

 

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