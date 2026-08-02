Thailand warns citizens in Middle East as tensions rise

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Thai nationals living in the Middle East to remain vigilant as regional tensions increase and concerns grow over the possibility of renewed attacks.
The Department of Consular Affairs issued the warning on Sunday (August 2), urging Thai citizens in countries across the region to closely monitor news and announcements from local authorities and Thai diplomatic missions.
They should strictly follow measures introduced by local authorities and avoid areas considered to be at risk, the department stated.
Thai nationals planning to travel to the region were advised to carefully consider whether their journeys were necessary.
Those requiring urgent assistance may contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate-general in the area.
The Department of Consular Affairs’ call centre is also available around the clock on 0-2572-8442.
The advisory came as foreign media reported that the Israeli military was continuing operations in several parts of the Gaza Strip.
At least seven Palestinians were reported killed.
A medical-supplies warehouse near a major hospital in central Gaza was also struck and heavily damaged, adding to concerns that the humanitarian crisis in the territory could worsen.